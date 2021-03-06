AGC to be stricter on rehab sentences for hurt, sex offences

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will generally object to rehabilitative sentences for adult offenders who commit certain sexual and hurt offences, unless there are exceptional facts, such as if the offender has an intellectual disability.

"That is a general position they have taken anyway, but they are going to be much stricter about it," Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament yesterday.

Examples of such offences include voyeurism, outrage of modesty and voluntarily causing hurt against a vulnerable victim.

Such victims include those in intimate and close relationships with the offender, children under the age of 14, domestic workers and physically or mentally disabled victims who are substantially unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect or self-neglect.

The change in the AGC's stance follows a review of the sentencing framework for hurt and sexual offences conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Law (MinLaw).

"There can, in general, be no excuses for these offences," the minister stressed, adding that mitigation pleas based on the offender's educational qualifications or academic potential should not carry much weight.

"For such offences, principles of proportionate punishment and deterrence should generally take precedence over rehabilitation," said Mr Shanmugam, who was speaking during a ministerial statement on the review announced last July.

The review came after public unhappiness over rehabilitative sentences that had been meted out to those convicted of sexual or hurt offences in recent years, with some feeling that the sentences had been too lenient.

These sentences comprised probation and community-based sentences.

In community-based sentences, instead of being sent to prison for long periods, criminals may have to do community service, report to a centre for counselling and rehabilitation, or be put behind bars for a short time, among other things. An offender will not have a criminal record after serving the sentences.

But even as the AGC reviews its position on such offences, due consideration must be given to exceptional circumstances, said Mr Shanmugam.

Citing an example of a first-time adult offender with an intellectual disability who touches a woman, he said: "It may, in certain circumstances, better serve the public interest to impose a rehabilitative sentence with appropriate conditions, to reduce the likelihood of future reoffending, rather than to impose an imprisonment term."

In a case where an offender is found to be suffering from a treatable psychiatric condition that contributed to the offence, for example, a mandatory treatment order (MTO) may be appropriate, he said.

Offenders given MTO will undergo treatment for their mental condition in lieu of jail time.

Yuen Sin