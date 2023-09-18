After Robbie Williams F1 concert party, comes the cleanup

Plastic cups, food packaging and confetti were among the pile of trash left by some of the 65,000 concert-goers after the Robbie Williams concert at the Padang on Sept 18, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Shintaro Tay
Updated
30 min ago
Published
September 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM

Plastic cups, food packaging and confetti were among the items in the pile of trash left by some of the 65,000 concertgoers after the show by British pop star Robbie Williams at the Padang on Sunday.

A cleaner picking up a plastic cup with a pair of tongs. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY 

Cleaners began to clear the rubbish about 10 minutes after the concert – part of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up – ended past midnight. British dance music duo Groove Armada performed on the same stage earlier.

Nine cleaners are spotted clearing trash in this section of the concert venue at around 12.52am on Monday. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY 

It took slightly more than an hour for the trash to be collected into piles and bagged.

The trash on the Padang was mostly cleared by 1.20am on Monday. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY 

Rubbish bins, some of which allowed users to separate trash, could be found around the venue but were mostly full after the concert.

Cleaners emptying a recycling bin, where users can separate trash into general waste recyclables and beverage cartons. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY 

This is not the first time visitors to an F1 concert party have left the venues filled with litter. In 2019, radio deejay Joakim Gomez tweeted a picture showing similar scenes of rubbish being strewn around the Padang after the finale concert by the band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Formula One is hoping to make its races and events more sustainable by 2025 through reducing single-use plastics and making sure that waste is reused, recycled or composted.

More On This Topic
World Cup: ‘We respect the place’ – Japanese fans clean up stadium after opener
Japan clean dressing room, leave paper cranes after World Cup win over Germany

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top