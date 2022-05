"Mummy, I love you," said 34-year-old Guan Chau Kuok as he looked skyward when asked about memories of his mother, who died in 2012 of breast cancer.

"Before she passed, I said, 'Mother, please don't go. If you go, I will be sad,'" he said. "When she died, my father and I cried and cried. But at the end, I know mother loves us from heaven."