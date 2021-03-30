Affordable and quality care is key: Heng

Infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and smallpox were high on the public health agenda two centuries ago, when the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was founded in a wooden shed off Bras Basah Road.

This year, as the hospital marks its bicentennial year, another infectious disease - Covid-19 - is topmost on everyone's mind, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Even as Singapore learns to live with the virus, it must continue to press on with healthcare transformation to achieve quality care that is also affordable, added Mr Heng, who was speaking at SGH's 200th anniversary celebrations.

This includes a shift from providing healthcare to actively promoting a healthy lifestyle, forging better collaboration among various institutions, and pursuing healthcare innovation through science and technology, he said.