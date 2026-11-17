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Visitors enjoying the Riptide Rocket, one of the rides at the Adventure Cove Waterpark in the Marine Life Park of Resorts World Sentosa.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Adventure Cove Waterpark at Sentosa might want to make one last trip down before the year ends, as the attraction is set to close for the whole of 2027 for “a major refurbishment and transformation”.

Adventure Cove Waterpark, which is operated by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), made the announcement on its social media accounts on Nov 15.

“We’ll be temporarily closed from 1 January to 31 December 2027, but the memories we’ve made together will always have a special place in our hearts,” it said.

“Here’s to the adventures we’ve shared and the ones still to come. It’s not goodbye, just see you again!”

The park opened in 2012 and features rides such as the Riptide Rocket, Pipeline Plunge and Dueling Racer.

It also offers patrons the opportunity to snorkel with over 20,000 reef inhabitants and marine life at Rainbow Reef and feed rays at the Ray Bay Encounter.

On the Frequently Asked Questions section of its website, RWS said the closure will make way for “a major refurbishment and transformation, which will refresh the water park with an exciting new concept”.

“The one year will be spent on upgrades and enhancements designed to refresh the guest experience and strengthen the park’s long-term appeal,” RWS said.

More details will be provided at a later date, it added. Meanwhile, the resort said it will reach out to affected season pass holders with options available to them.

Those holding tickets affected by the closure may contact the RWS guest services team via e-mail at membership@rwsentosa.com for assistance.

Sentosa’s last major transformation was more than 15 years ago , when RWS and Universal Studios opened.

In November 2024, Genting Singapore announced a $6.8 billion project to refresh RWS’ waterfront.

The project, slated for completion in 2030, includes two new luxury hotels, a four-storey retail and dining podium, a mountain trail, and a waterfront promenade.

The plans will see the existing RWS property expanded by about 50 per cent, adding more than 164,000 sq m of new gross floor area, Genting Singapore said.

In July, the Greater Sentosa Master Plan was unveiled , with the blueprint containing a raft of initiatives to transform Sentosa and Pulau Brani over the next two decades.

Upcoming developments include a sheltered forest canopy walk to the top of Mount Imbiah, as well as a multi-purpose venue called the Sensorium at Siloso Beach.