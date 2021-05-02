Adding festive touch to bridge ahead of Hari Raya

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MPs Sim Ann and Christopher de Souza on an overhead bridge (left) near King Albert Park MRT station yesterday, with student volunteer Heema Izzati Zainudin, 14, who helped make the decorations displayed on the bridge for Hari
ST PHOTOS: MOHD KHALID BABA
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MPs Sim Ann and Christopher de Souza on an overhead bridge (left) near King Albert Park MRT station yesterday, with student volunteer Heema Izzati Zainudin, 14, who helped make the decorations displayed on the bridge for Hari
ST PHOTOS: MOHD KHALID BABA
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MPs Sim Ann and Christopher de Souza on an overhead bridge near King Albert Park MRT station yesterday, with student volunteer Heema Izzati Zainudin, 14, who helped make the decorations displayed on the bridge for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The decorations, handcrafted by volunteers and residents in Bukit Timah and Ulu Pandan, feature ketupat (Malay rice cakes), chimes, flowers and lanterns made from recycled materials such as plastic bags and bottles. They will be on display until May 27.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 02, 2021, with the headline 'Adding festive touch to bridge ahead of Hari Raya'. Subscribe
Topics: 