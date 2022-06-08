Actress Janice Koh gets French honour for promoting the arts

For actress Janice Koh, actors have always been less likely to receive national accolades than writers, painters, composers and film-makers, whose creations are more tangible.

So it was a particularly gratifying moment for her when French Ambassador to Singapore Marc Abensour pinned a medallion to her chest on Monday.

During a champagne-filled evening at Wild Rice Theatre in Funan, she was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters - or Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres - which the 48-year-old actress described as "quite possibly the only national honour I can expect to receive in my lifetime in recognition of my work".

"Maybe it's because actors don't make anything tangible. We don't make any thing," Ms Koh told a gathering of local actors and French officials.

"We channel, we inhabit, we energise the space, we fill the silences. (The award) tells us artists and actors that we are valued and we are worth celebrating."

Hers was the last of three ceremonies held last month and this month by the French Embassy to grant three Singaporeans the green ribbon in recognition of their efforts in promoting the arts and heritage here, often in collaboration with French officials and artists.

To date, 40 Singaporeans have received the Order of Arts and Letters.

There were two other awardees this year: senior director of tourism development at Singapore Tourism Board Pamelia Lee, who was awarded for her work in preserving historical buildings such as Empress Place and Chijmes, and director of the Singapore International Photography Festival Gwen Lee, whose efforts saw 18 French photographers being invited to the festival over its seven editions.

Ms Koh was commended for starring in acclaimed plays such as French writer and director Joel Pommerat's The Reunification Of Two Koreas.

Her most recent Singapore International Festival of Arts play Salome, a one-act tragedy written by Oscar Wilde in French and directed by Singapore director Ong Keng Sen, as well as her role in Pangdemonium's production of French novelist Florian Zeller's trilogy of The Father, The Son and The Mother, also extended her French connection.

Mr Abensour said Ms Koh's position as Nominated MP from 2011 to 2014 also contributed to the decision to give her the award, as she had passionately promoted the arts and creative sectors, and advocated the central role they play in Singapore's identity, history and creativity.