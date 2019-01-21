Actor injured during military drill overseas

Home-grown actor Aloysius Pang
Home-grown actor Aloysius Pang
Published
35 min ago

Home-grown actor Aloysius Pang was seriously injured during an overseas military exercise in New Zealand last Saturday.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed yesterday that Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong, 28, was hurt while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer around 2.05pm Singapore time.

CFC Pang, an armament technician from the Singapore Armed Forces' 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, had been taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area in New Zealand.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2019, with the headline 'Actor injured during military drill overseas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content