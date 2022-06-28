Activists being probed for public assemblies outside Changi Prison

Several people, including Singaporean activists Kirsten Han and Rocky Howe, are under investigation for three public assemblies held outside Changi Prison Complex and in nearby Mariam Walk.

In a statement on Sunday, police said Ms Han and Mr Howe were interviewed last Friday as part of investigations into the assemblies. T-shirts with anti-death penalty slogans they wore on the day of the interview were relevant to the probe, they added. Both Ms Han and Mr Howe had agreed to hand them over, the police said.

The police added they were also advised by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to investigate if any further offences had been committed by Ms Han and Mr Howe.

"In response to specific media queries, the police can confirm that the AGC, having reviewed the facts, has advised that Ms Han and Mr Howe did not commit any offences, by reason of the T-shirts they wore, when they came for the police interview," the police said.

They declined to say who else is being investigated for the three public assemblies, citing the ongoing inquiry. They also did not say when the assemblies were held.

In several online posts last week, Ms Han, a freelance journalist, said she and Mr Howe were questioned over allegations that they had taken part in two public assemblies without a permit between March 29 and April 25. Taking part in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal in Singapore and is an offence under the Public Order Act.

According to Ms Han, police said the first alleged illegal assembly was when she and three others had gathered outside Changi Prison the night before Singaporean Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged for drug trafficking on March 30.

The second alleged illegal assembly was when Ms Han and three others had posed for photos outside Changi Prison two nights before the execution of Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam for drug trafficking on April 27.

In a post, Ms Han also took issue with a police officer who asked that she surrender her social media accounts and provide the passwords to access them. This was after she agreed to surrender her phone, but not before she had logged out of, or uninstalled, her social media apps.

The police on Sunday said only that Ms Han's and Mr Howe's cellphones were seized for forensic examination as part of investigations.

Under the law, police officers have the power to access, inspect and check the operation of a "computer" used in connection with an arrestable offence. They may also order persons using the computer to assist them in gaining access to it.