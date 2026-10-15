ActiveSG closes outdoor facilities in east, central Singapore as haze worsens

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ActiveSG announced the closure of outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at some of its sport centres due to unhealthy air pollution readings.

SINGAPORE – ActiveSG’s outdoor and non-air-conditioned sports and recreation facilities in the eastern and central regions of Singapore were temporarily closed on Oct 15 as the haze situation worsened.

At 3pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) across the island hovered in the unhealthy range: west (196), central (188), east (165), south (158) and north (125).

Earlier in the day, the reading in the west hit a season high of 212 at noon.

In a haze advisory at 2.30pm, ActiveSG Circle, Sport Singapore’s online platform to promote participation in sports, announced the closure of all outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at its east and central sport centres due to unhealthy air pollution levels.

The affected areas include:

ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee Swimming Complex

Bishan Clubhouse

Bishan Stadium

Bishan Swimming Complex

Burghley Squash Centre

Burghley Tennis Centre

Delta Hockey Pitch

Delta Outdoor Courts

Kallang Sport Centre

MOE (Evans) Hockey Pitch

MOE (Evans) Outdoor Facilities

MOE (Evans) Swimming Complex

MOE (Evans) Tennis Centre

Selected facilities in the east

Sport centres in the north, south and west regions in Singapore remain open. The west region centres had initially been part of the closure until its 2.30pm update.

However, given the changing haze conditions, visitors are advised to check the latest updates at go.gov.sg/activesgfacilitiesclosure before heading down to the sport facilities.

SAFRA clubhouses have also scaled back operations.

In a Facebook post at around 1pm, SAFRA Toa Payoh said it has suspended all outdoor activities and closed its swimming pool on Oct 15 until further notice.

This follows similar suspensions announced on Oct 14 by SAFRA Jurong and SAFRA Choa Chu Kang.

Meanwhile, HomeTeamNS and the Civil Service Club are also taking precautions amid the air pollution.

HomeTeamNS announced the closure of outdoor amenities at its Bukit Batok branch on Oct 14, including the swimming pool and pickleball court.

Similarly, the Civil Service Club stated that its Bukit Batok branch is suspending all outdoor activities and closing both outdoor and non-air-conditioned indoor facilities.

PM2.5 readings are used as a gauge for current air quality.

At 3pm, readings in the elevated range were recorded in all five regions: central (148), east (145), west (142), south (129) and north (99).

Beyond sports facilities, organisations are also cutting back on outdoor events.

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), in a Facebook post at noon, announced that it has cancelled its annual ISCA Run, scheduled for the morning of Oct 17 at Gardens by the Bay.

The event was expected to draw nearly 3,000 people, including participants, families, volunteers, staff and partners.

ISCA said those who signed up will receive an e-mail regarding medal collection and other arrangements.

The haze situation in Singapore has deteriorated over recent days, with the 24-hour PSI in the west first crossing into the “very unhealthy” range at 9pm on Oct 14 with a reading of 203, and has remained there since.