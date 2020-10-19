Action against hostel flouting Covid-19 rules

The suspension is one of the toughest penalties to date for a breach of safe management measures.
A hostel along Bencoolen Street has been ordered to suspend operations for 30 days after it was caught flouting Covid-19 safe management measures.

The Singapore Tourism Board ordered Hawaii Hostel to suspend operations from Oct 11 to Nov 9 after investigations showed it had permitted over 260 guests to check in for leisure purposes since Sept 17.

The suspension is one of the toughest penalties to date for a breach of safe management measures and the board reminded hostel operators that "leisure bookings are currently not permitted". It urged them to comply with all the measures "to safeguard the health and well-being of our people".

