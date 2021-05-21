ACS (Junior) pupil tests positive; all classmates quarantined

A Primary 6 pupil from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) has tested positive for Covid-19.

Classmates of the pupil will be quarantined as they have been in close contact with the boy, The Straits Times has learnt.

The boy, a close contact of a confirmed case outside of the school, was last on the premises on Monday and was well.

As at 2pm yesterday, some parents whose sons are the boy's classmates have been contacted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and told that their sons will have to be quarantined. They were told to pack a bag and wait. The parents and their sons were expected to be picked up and taken to a hotel.

In a letter sent to a parent yesterday and seen by ST, the school said her son had been placed on leave of absence from Monday to May 31.

The parent, who declined to be named, said there are 31 pupils in her son's class. She added that she had received a call from a teacher late on Wednesday night to inform her about the leave of absence because her son's classmate had tested positive for Covid-19.

The letter stated that the child would have to remain at home for the duration of the leave of absence as much as possible. It added that MOH would be following up with parents on the mat-ter soon.

The parent said her son was last in school on Tuesday, as he had mid-year examinations on Monday and Tuesday.

The school said it will provide updates to keep parents informed about the situation. A letter to all parents notifying them of the confirmed case was sent yesterday afternoon.

It said that the school had done thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises, and pupils and staff who had been in close contact with the confirmed case had been placed on leave of absence or quarantine order. ST has contacted the school for more information.

This latest case comes as all primary and secondary schools and junior colleges shifted to full home-based learning from Wednesday until the end of the current term on May 28.

There have been a number of cases recently involving students - some are tied to the Learning Point tuition centre cluster, while others are linked to different clusters or other Covid-19 cases.