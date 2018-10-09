Acres rescues family of trapped wild boars

A family of five wild boars, including three piglets, were found trapped and in distress in a metal cage off Sime Road, just outside the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, on Sunday afternoon.

MP Louis Ng, who is also the founder and chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said in a Facebook post on Sunday night that a member of the public had alerted Acres to the case.

The Acres team has rescued the animals and released them back into the wild, he said, adding that the trap has also been removed.

He said that investigations into who laid the trap are ongoing.

Acres deputy chief executive Anbarasi Boopal told The Straits Times yesterday that the trap appeared to be targeted at wild boars, as it was "quite big in size" at about 1.2m by 1.8m.

Acres received a call on its wildlife rescue hotline at about 3.30pm on Sunday and a team arrived at the location at about 4pm.

Officers from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) arrived about 15 minutes later, said Ms Anbarasi, who believes the animals were caught on Sunday morning or in the early afternoon.

She added that this was the first time Acres had come across a trap placed at the site.

"I saw a piglet climbing on top of the mother pig, and the two adults were repeatedly pushing against the cage, trying to get out. They were clearly stressed out," she said.

The cage was found by the side of a road that had vehicular traffic, which could have further agitated the animals.

Ms Anbarasi said the Acres team took about 15 minutes to release the wild boars, after ensuring that the animals were not injured and that there were no vehicles around.

Fortunately, the animals had been trapped together and none of them had been crushed when the trap door shut, Ms Anbarasi said.

"It could have gone wrong in so many ways, for example, if the piglets had been left outside on their own. And if a piglet was crushed and injured by the heavy trap door, it could eventually die from the stress."

The AVA told ST it received feedback from the public about the case, and responded to the incident with Acres.

Offenders convicted of killing, taking or keeping any wild animal without an AVA licence can be fined up to $1,000 per wild animal, and will have to forfeit the animal.

Anyone with information on the case can report it to the AVA on 6805-2992 or through the AVA's online feedback form.