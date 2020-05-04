Acres carries on with rescue efforts, but struggles to stay afloat

Hawkeye, a Forsten's tortoise, is native to Indonesia, but has found herself in Singapore as a victim of illegal wildlife trade in the region.

In August 2015, she was spotted in a private estate by a member of the public, who called a 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline operated by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

The slow-moving reptile was swiftly picked up.

Since then, Hawkeye has been living at Acres' wildlife rescue centre in Jalan Lekar in Sungei Tengah.

Finally, last month, an Acres team was due to accompany her back to Sulawesi, Indonesia, to release her into a protected habitat where other tortoises of her species reside.

But owing to the various travel restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 crisis, the plan is now on hold.

In March, a ban on large gatherings forced Acres to cancel its annual gala dinner, its biggest source of donations, said Acres' deputy chief executive Kalai Balakrishnan.

Most of its fund-raising operations have also shut down.

"We want to build more awareness among society of the many issues animals face which can become issues for people too," said Mr Kalai, who has been with Acres since 2011.

While most of its operations have been scaled back because of measures adopted for the circuit breaker period, Acres' animal care work and 24-hour rescue services are carrying on as essential services.

However, more than half of its 20 full-time staff are working from home, while nearly all of its volunteers have been unable to help.

As a result, Acres has had to reshuffle its manpower to support the care of more than 150 reptiles, birds and mammals. Its rescue hotline received more than 1,100 calls from the public last month alone.

As Acres struggles to stay afloat, members of the private sector have come forward to offer their help.

Big Red, a local environmental solutions company, has disinfected and treated Acres' premises and, crucially, deployed two vans that traverse Singapore rescuing animals for free.

It is also providing Acres with a donation of essential items needed for the animals' daily care, such as cable ties and newspapers.