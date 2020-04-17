Accountant spends six hours a day on the beat

Ms Yeow Tow Pin's role as an enforcement officer means people tend to avoid her when they see her wearing her official tag.

"It doesn't feel good - but at least it shows they know what they're supposed to be doing (staying indoors), and are doing it," said the 38-year-old, who is married.

Ms Yeow has the power to issue fines to those who breach the circuit breaker measures, but said she tries to do this as a last resort.

"We understand that everyone is facing a difficult time now," she explained, adding that she will first warn people who are loitering to leave the area, and issue a fine only if they refuse to do so.

She is on the beat six hours a day, five to six times a week. Her days are busy - after her shift as an enforcement officer ends, she returns home to begin her work as a principal accountant at the Housing Board. However, she said: "This is a national issue, so we need to play our part in every little way we can. I have the luxury of being able to work from home, so I can help in this way."

She added that her bosses have been understanding, giving her leeway with deadlines so that she can carry out her duties.

Kind words from members of the public help too.

"We sometimes get some aunties and uncles coming up to us to tell us, 'Thanks for doing this'. It's heartening when we get that occasional nod of appreciation from the public," she said.

Timothy Goh