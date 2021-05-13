Accountancy body ramps up community service efforts

Charities will be able to tap more accountants for pro bono services, while vulnerable families could pick up essential financial skills from volunteers as the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) scales up its efforts to serve the community on a national level.

The SG Cares Office of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) will be partnering the national accountancy body to foster more volunteerism within the profession. SG Cares is a national movement that aims to enable active volunteerism and ground-up efforts among community groups and organisations.

Isca president Kon Yin Tong and MCCY deputy secretary Ang Hak Seng yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at ISCA House in Cecil Street.

Mr Kon said: "With their breadth and depth of skills and expertise, our members are well equipped to make a difference by using their professional capabilities in service to the community."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was present at the signing of the MOU, noted that Isca has been giving back through its charity Isca Cares, which was founded in 2015.

He said the MOU would see Isca's good work multiplied. "The partnership between Isca and SG Cares Office will further grow skills-based volunteerism and make a larger collective impact on the wider community," he said.

The SG Cares Office will work closely with Isca to nurture a pool of regular volunteers from among the accountancy professionals.

It will also support Isca to identify and develop new partnerships in the accountancy and non-profit sectors.

For example, Isca members can contribute their skills by providing pro bono audit services and assistance with accounting and compliance matters to non-profit organisations, and share essential financial skills with vulnerable families.

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, said the imparting of skills such as expense tracking and basic accounting can help promote more sustainable household budgeting, a step towards social mobility for such families.

Commending Isca for stepping up to support the SG Cares movement, he encouraged more organisations to partner the Government in growing the culture of care in Singapore.