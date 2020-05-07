About 3,000 virus patients recovering at SAF camps

In just two weeks, six military camps were converted into Covid-19 community recovery facilities (CRFs) that now house about 3,000 foreign workers.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps - at Amoy Quee, Bedok, Jurong, Guillemard, Lim Chu Kang and Tanjong Gul - started receiving patients on April 28 and can hold as many as 5,300 of them.

Colonel Chua Jin Kiat, commander of the task force in charge of SAF-managed CRFs, said that about 600 servicemen under his charge were involved in the preparation, such as building tentage, setting up facilities like dining areas and portable toilets, and ensuring patients are medically screened and briefed on arrival.

CRFs are for patients who remain well 14 days after testing positive and do not require further medical care but still need to be monitored.

The authorities announced on April 28 that more than 10,000 bed spaces will be available at such facilities by the end of next month.

Col Chua, 41, told reporters in a teleconference yesterday that the SAF team took the patients' needs into account when designing the facilities.

For instance, open spaces, such as fields, were cordoned off for patients' use, so they can head there for a breather and to stretch their legs.

Wi-Fi access was also provided, and each bed has its own charging point.

"All the commanders in the camps tell me that they don't want to treat the patients like sheep and just move them from point to point. They have poured a lot of their own heart and passion into running these places," he said, noting that the workers have also shown gratitude for the way they have been treated.

On safety measures, Col Chua said that three different zones are set up in each CRF - red, yellow, and green - and staff need to be geared up differently according to the requirements in each zone.

For instance, it is mandatory for staff to wear face shields, masks, gloves, hair nets and gowns in red zones where patients spend most of their time.

In green zones, staff need to wear only a face mask.

With systems and processes in place, SAF will be handing over management of the CRFs to facility managers from the private sector in the next two to three weeks, as the regular servicemen will be needed back at their primary jobs "at some point in time", Col Chua said.

While there have been some complaints about food due to the large number they have to cater for, Col Chua said that overall feedback has been "very positive" and there is a general sense that Singapore "is a country that cares".

He added: "I would say that, as a participant in this effort, I am truly very proud of what we have done.

"And I think my guys on the ground will feel it even more. Because the 'thank you' is said to them face to face."