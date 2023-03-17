School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries enjoy Avatar exhibit during Gardens by the Bay outing

SINGAPORE – Close to 30 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) enjoyed a day out at Gardens by the Bay on Friday.

The beneficiaries from Innova Primary School and PPIS Family Service Centre (West), aged eight to 15, went on a 90-minute tour of Avatar: The Experience.

Together with some of their parents and siblings, the children explored the Cloud Forest conservatory, which was transformed into an immersive exhibition inspired by James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster film Avatar.

Some of the children said it was their first visit to Gardens by the Bay.

The event was hosted by Neon Global, formerly Cityneon Holdings and one of the organisers of the installation.

Mr Ron Tan, executive chairman and group chief executive of Neon Global, said he was heartened and humbled that the company could contribute to the community.

He added: “It is a blessing for us to be able to bring smiles to the beneficiaries of STSPMF today.”