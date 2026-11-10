About 3 million S’poreans to receive $100-$250 Assurance Package cash payouts in December

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Eligible Singaporeans aged 21 years and above in 2027 will receive payments depending on their assessable income and number of properties owned.

SINGAPORE - About three million adult Singaporeans will receive $100 to $250 from Dec 8, marking the final disbursement under the enhanced Assurance Package (AP).

The payouts are part of the enhanced Assurance Package that was announced in Budget 2023, with the sum dispensed dependent on one’s assessable income and the number of properties owned. Over five years, between 2022 and 2026, those eligible for the payments would have received up to $2,250.

Eligible Singaporeans aged 21 years and above in 2027 will receive the payments depending on their assessable income and number of properties owned.

In a statement on Nov 10, the Ministry of Finance said the Assurance Package cash payments “help defray living expenses for Singaporean households, and provide more support for lower- to middle-income families”.

The Assurance Package includes cash payments disbursed to eligible adult Singaporeans each December from 2022 to 2026 as well as rebates, Community Development Council Vouchers, and MediSave top-ups.

Citizens can check their eligibility by logging into the govbenefits.gov.sg portal with their Singpass details.

Eligible recipients will be notified via the gov.sg SMS Sender ID before and after the AP Cash has been credited. Recipients without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be informed through a letter sent to their address on their Singapore Identity Card.