About 130 ICA personnel at Changi Airport test negative for Covid-19 after officer was infected

SINGAPORE - The 32 Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Changi Airport who were close contacts of an officer infected with Covid-19 have tested negative for the disease.

Similarly, about 100 other officers tested as a precaution returned negative results.

The 38-year-old ICA officer, who was deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1, was found to have Covid-19 on April 27.

Responding to queries from the The Straits Times, ICA said on Sunday (May 2): "The 32 ICA officers, who were identified to have been in close contact with the affected officer and placed under quarantine order, were deployed within the same immigration hall as the affected officer. Their swab test results are negative."

The group of about 100 ICA officers, who were tested as a precaution, had also tested negative, ICA added.

The infected officer, a deputy team leader at Changi Airport, was deployed at the duty officer counter in Terminal 1, which processes arrival clearance for travellers.

ICA said on Sunday that operations at Changi Airport had been consolidated to Terminals 1 and 3, each of which have two arrival immigration halls and one departure immigration hall.

"ICA deploys about 130 officers to each terminal, per shift. Officers are not allowed to intermingle or be cross-deployed between terminals, or between immigration halls within the same terminal," said the authority.

It added that it would continue to assist the Ministry of Health with contact tracing.

On Sunday night, another ICA officer was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The 32-year-old officer was deployed at the Home Team Academy and was last at work on April 26. He was placed under quarantine the next day as he is also a close contact of the infected ICA officer deployed at Changi Airport.

The 32-year-old was tested for Covid-19 while in quarantine on April 28 and the result was negative. But he was tested again on May 1 and the result was positive. His serology test result is pending.

The officer has been vaccinated, receiving his first dose on Jan 27 and the second on Feb 17.