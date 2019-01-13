Able to show off their best

It was a case of putting your best foot forward yesterday when the THK Bravehearts, a group comprising folk with intellectual disabilities, roared into action with a lion dance for Dr Lily Neo, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, and guests at Kreta Ayer Square. The performers, residents at THK Home for Disabled @ Eunos, perform at community and corporate events, said THK chairman Lee Kim Siang. Proceeds from their engagements help raise funds for charity. Mr Lee also announced the opening of new senior activity centres at Fengshan Blocks 101 and 114 to serve vulnerable seniors living in rented flats. Dr Neo, who serenaded the audience at one point, was the guest of honour at yesterday's THK Spring Festival celebration, which also featured bhangra dance and Chinese drum performances.