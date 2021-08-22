A warm welcome home for Singapore's athletes

Fresh out of Tokyo and stay-home notices, several of Singapore's Olympians made a special appearance during the finale of the National Day Parade (NDP) show last night.

Thirteen Olympic athletes and several other Team Singapore athletes waved at the audience and received rousing applause.

Among them was Joseph Schooling, Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist, who joined a dance and sang the National Anthem.

The 26-year-old told The Sunday Times: "Most of us have experienced tough moments these last 18 months, and with news of Singapore gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions, it seems a very apt time for celebrations.

"It's an honour to be part of the parade and I am sure brighter and better times are ahead for all of us."

Several athletes also said it was an honour to be in the show.

Three-time Olympian Quah Ting Wen said her previous NDP experience was when she attended a rehearsal in Primary 5.

The 29-year-old added: "I'm excited to be able to watch the whole thing really closely this year and to be a part of it... It was nice to be around the athletes because while we were in Tokyo, we didn't get the chance to hang out together as a big group."

Windsurfer Amanda Ng, 27, recalled getting the call to be in the show two weeks ago, just after returning to Singapore from Tokyo. "I felt honoured that we were recognised for our achievements and hard work," she said.