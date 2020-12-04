A voice for those with special needs

When she was 15, Ms Sherena Loh was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Doctors told her that she would not live past 25.

But she did, and has spent much of her life championing causes for the disability community. In 2000, she co-founded the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) (MDAS).

Yesterday, Ms Loh, 61, was one of four UBS Achievement award winners at the Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards.

As a child, Ms Loh frequently fell due to declining muscle function brought about by her condition.

"Falling became my greatest fear as I had difficulty getting up on my own. It was not just about physical injury or pain... (It) also impacted me emotionally and psychologically," said Ms Loh.

Once, in her early 20s, she encountered a large pack of dogs.

"In my fear, my legs turned soft and I fell. Two people that I spotted ignored my cries for help. One dog came near me and I sensed a sympathetic look in his eyes. Then he left.

"In that moment, I wondered why this dog showed more sympathy than people. This spurred me to be an active volunteer for persons with physical disabilities."

Ms Loh volunteered with the Handicaps Welfare Association for some years before co-founding MDAS, where she is now a director.

MDAS started as a support group for persons with muscular dystrophy and their families, and has evolved into a "skills for life" centre, with courses for those afflicted by the condition.

Ms Loh has long-term plans for MDAS, such as opening a respite care centre where people can stay for a short time and benefit from a combination of activities and care. This would also give caregivers a much-needed break.

On receiving the UBS Achievement award, Ms Loh said: "I believe the award can bring forward positive stories to encourage people with special abilities as well as the public.

"I hope to continue to give a voice to those battling severe rare diseases, beyond just muscular dystrophy, because they deserve to live a life with dignity."

Goh Yan Han