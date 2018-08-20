A vision made real

At the 2007 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong showed this computer-generated, fly-through video of the developing town of Punggol, depicting waterfront living as it was then envisioned by Housing Board planners.

A real-life version of present-day Punggol – captured using an aerial drone – was shown at yesterday’s rally.

“What my Government envisioned more than 10 years ago, we made reality,” said Mr Lee. “This has been the story of Singapore for more than 50 years. We said this would be a metropolis – and so it came to pass.”