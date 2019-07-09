A trip down memory lane

Replicas of old coffee shops, an image of the iconic New World Amusement Park and snacks such as kacang puteh and Nonya kueh were among the nostalgic draws next to Commonwealth MRT station on Sunday.

About 2,000 Merdeka Generation residents from Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas were taken for a walk down memory lane there, as part of an event to thank them for their contributions.

They were also treated to dinner and a musical segment featuring songs of the past, before they joined in to sing a Merdeka Generation song composed for the event, together with their MPs.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, one of several MPs who attended the event, said in a speech that the Merdeka and Pioneer generations displayed an exemplary spirit which is unique to Singapore, and it is the duty of the younger generation to continue to help Singapore do even better.