A trim first, then to school

Four-year-old Jaime Chen sits in a toy car at the EC House salon while getting a haircut at Compass Point in Sengkang. She is starting K1 classes in kindergarten today.

Meanwhile, at the Sri Nada barber shop in the same mall, six-year-old Jaylen Yap closes his eyes when the barber sprays water to wet his hair. He starts K2 classes today.

With him in the same shop is six-year-old Anaqi Zahin (foreground), who is also having his hair cut before he starts primary school.

Hair salons and barber shops saw brisk business yesterday as children got ready for school, having their hair cut to meet school rules.

The Ministry of Education calendar shows that the first semester for primary and secondary schools, which starts today, will end on Friday, March 15. The last day of school this year for primary and secondary schools is Friday, Nov 15.