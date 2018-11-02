A time to celebrate and help those in need

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran paid a visit to the Little India Deepavali bazaar yesterday.

While at the bazaar, Mr Iswaran also made donations to the Singapore Indian Development Association's (Sinda) Project Give, Sinda's flagship fund-raising event which raises funds for the educational and financial needs of Indian students.

This was done on behalf of three organisations: the West Coast Community Centre; the Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League, a non-profit organisation catering to Indian Muslims; and the Annamalai University Alumni Association (Singapore Chapter).

Mr Iswaran said it was noteworthy that donors were not just from the Hindu community, but also of various religions, ethnicities and backgrounds. "It demonstrates that we, as a society, are coming together to celebrate each other's festivals, (and) also to help those who need help in all communities in Singapore," he said.

SEE LIFE