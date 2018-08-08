A taste of RSAF's weekend thrills

It was a whirl of joy as six helicopters of Singapore's air force swept across the skies above Marina Barrage yesterday in a fly-past that was part of a preview for the Republic's largest aerial show this weekend.

These flying machines, including AS332 Super Puma and AH-64D Apache helicopters, are among 23 aircraft that will perform a sequential fly-past.

Watching them at yesterday's full rehearsal of the RSAF50@ Marina Barrage event, to mark the Republic of Singapore Air Force's golden jubilee this year, was Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

The public can view the men and their flying machines on Saturday and Sunday, twice a day, at 10am and 2.30pm.

For the first time, a pair of Apache helicopters will perform aerial manoeuvres together. There will also be aerobatics from fighter jets and a bomb-burst manoeuvre.

