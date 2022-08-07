BAEY YAM KENG, 51

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment

Q What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I served as military police during NS. I was a corporal from the North Zone Company of the Singapore Armed Forces Provost Unit, based in Khatib Camp. I was a full-time national serviceman from December 1988 to June 1991.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A As military police, I was also trained in precision drill, and had the opportunity to participate in various events including the National Day Parade, Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up, Singapore Indoor Stadium Opening, and Military Tattoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I enjoyed those performances, as they offered a variation to the daily work we do in camp. Training was tough under the hot sun and it was physically demanding to learn and execute the various drills. However, there was a strong sense of achievement and satisfaction when the performance went well, and the audience applauded. It was also an eye opener to experience behind-the-scene preparations, and how we had played a part.

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A We have come so far to build an SAF to protect a young sovereign country. The challenges are real and even starker today with a shrinking cohort. But through my son who is serving his NS now, I know we have been adapting and leveraging on technology to train our soldiers more effectively.

Equally important, NS creates a common experience for every Singaporean, both man and woman (as a mother, sister, girlfriend, wife or daughter). As an 18-year-old, it made me realise that whatever educational path and social network we have gone through, we are all in our little circles. It is amazing how we got to make friends, train and work with peers from different backgrounds.