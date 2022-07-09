A strong, passionate leader: Japanese in S'pore mourn Abe

A minute's silence was observed before a Singapore Premier League football match last night, hours after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot in broad daylight.

Players of both teams - Japanese side Albirex Niigata and local outfit Tanjong Pagar United - wore black armbands during the match in Jurong East Stadium.

Mr Daisuke Korenaga, chairman of both Albirex football clubs in Japan and Singapore, said the only word he could find to describe how he felt after learning about the tragedy was "shock".

"It has been a very difficult day... But I saw on social media many Singaporeans showing their respect for Mr Abe and I would like to thank them," he added.

Mr Korenaga, 44, said he last met Mr Abe at a dinner at the former PM's home in Tokyo in December 2016. It was a welcome for then Singapore President Tony Tan, who was in Japan for a state visit.

"I remember Mr Abe being genuinely interested to learn more about Albirex and how we have been participating in the Singapore Premier League (previously known as the S-League) since 2004," he added.

Japanese fans at the match said they are saddened by the tragedy but want to canvass others to support one another.

Chef Haruto Kobayashi, 29, said: "I read about it when I got off work. I think he was a strong, passionate leader; not perfect but one of the better ones. I'm glad I'm here today, because I'll meet my friends who are also Japanese and we can talk about it together."

University student Kenji Nakamura, 26, fears copycat crimes could happen in spite of strict gun regulations in Japan.

"It's scary because you won't know what will happen as a result of this... if someone can make a gun, others will know that they can too, if they want to," he said.

Other Japanese nationals here condemned the act of brutality and expressed concerns over safety in Japan.

Ms Akiko Yamaguchi, 58, a Japanese-language teacher, said the attack is "extremely regrettable".

"There are a variety of opinions towards Mr Abe as a politician among Japanese people, but we can't deny his huge contribution to Japan," she said.

Ms Kiyomi Nishi, 54, a conference interpreter and Singapore citizen, said the shooting is frightening but she is not surprised that it happened.

"Covid-19 has caused a lot of suffering in Japan and people are stressed out. Many businesses have been hit hard and inflation has made things worse," she said.

"Mr Abe is part of the ruling party and when things go wrong, they become the target of the people's anger."

She hopes Japanese politicians will enhance their security measures. "In Japan, it is the norm for politicians to give speeches in close proximity to the public and anyone can attend. It is not really possible to screen the people who go to these rallies so security has to be tighter," she added.

Some, like Japanese-language teacher Takemoto Kana, 25, remember Mr Abe as a leader who brought political stability.

Others said he is best known for his constitutional reforms.

Ms Sakura Yamasaki, founder and chief executive of solar materials trading firm Singapore Solar Exchange, said: "I'm watching for the outcome of some of his Womenomics policies (to help Japanese women get into the workforce). It was not exactly a success in terms of results but in terms of process."

"He put something on the agenda and that's the first big step to any big social change."

• Additional reporting by Prisca Ang