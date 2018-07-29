A smile before sweating it out for NDP preview

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen posing for a "wefie" with performers preparing for yesterday's National Day Parade (NDP) preview. Dr Ng visited the F1 Pit Building and met the performers before the preview started. He wrote on Facebook after the visit: "
PHOTO: MINDEF
Published
17 min ago

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen posing for a "wefie" with performers preparing for yesterday's National Day Parade (NDP) preview.

Dr Ng visited the F1 Pit Building and met the performers before the preview started.

He wrote on Facebook after the visit: "Give a shout out to the wonderful 6,000 participants for the National Day Parade. They have given their all to rehearse every week to put up a good show. It's their personal way of wishing Singapore, 'Happy Birthday'!"

Some 15,000 people will participate in this year's parade on Aug 9 to be held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

