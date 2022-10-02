A slice of southern Spain at Gardens by the Bay

Visitors to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay will feel as if they are strolling through the Real Alcazar in the Spanish city of Seville.

From Oct 1 till Oct 30, the royal palace's renowned Patio de las Doncellas or Courtyard of the Maidens is recreated at the latest floral display, A Spanish Serenade With Sunflowers. The Real Alcazar is one of the oldest royal palaces in Europe and a Unesco World Heritage site.

Other than sunflowers, Spanish garden blooms such as pelargoniums, petunias, roses and camellias also feature in the display.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the landmarks and cultural highlights of the Andalusian cities of Seville, Granada, Malaga, Jaen and Cordoba in southern Spain.

This marks the first time Gardens by the Bay is collaborating with the Embassy of Spain in Singapore and the Spain Tourism Board.

The floral display and cultural exhibition were launched on Saturday by Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman.

Dr Maliki, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said: "The collaboration between Gardens by the Bay and the Spanish embassy reflects the excellent cultural ties (between the two countries)."

The display will also highlight other aspects of Spanish culture such as the work of famed artist Pablo Picasso, the olive oil producing region, flamenco dance and the iconic patio houses of Cordoba.

Spanish Ambassador to Singapore Mercedes Alonso Frayle said: "This exhibition brings to Singapore a small corner of Spain, Andalusia... a friendly, cheerful and hospitable region that has its doors open to... Singaporeans."

Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh said: "By combining distinctive elements of Spain with our horticultural expertise, we hope our visitors will learn more about the rich history, culture and heritage of Andalusia amid the lush landscape of Flower Dome."