A Singapore story behind Zelensky T-shirt

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed delegates virtually at the Shangri-La Dialogue yesterday, his choice of attire - and the Singaporean girl behind it - became an unexpected talking point of his speech.

The black T-shirt bearing an illustration of a girl spray-painting the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag had been passed to him along with a handwritten letter from its Singaporean creator, 16-year-old Ava Soh.

Mr Zelensky said: "She wrote me a letter asking to support her initiative called Spray Paint Ukraine - an initiative aiming to help Ukraine."

His sartorial choice came as a shock to Ava, who said she sent the T-shirt to Mr Zelensky via the Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore a week ago.

"The fact that he wore it and talked about the project - it was a very emotional moment for me," said the Secondary 4 student at St Joseph's Institution International.

She said she wrote to Mr Zelensky with a request that he wear the T-shirt in a photo or short video clip, with little expectation that he would fulfil the request - let alone wear it "at such a big event" as the Dialogue.

Ava, who started her Daughters Of The Revolution (Dotr, pronounced "daughter") fashion brand when she was 14, said she started working on the illustration in late April after an "extremely inspiring" meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore, Ms Kateryna Zelenko.

"I did the Ukrainian rendition of the flag to promote self-belief, confidence and also as a commentary that women too can build the country."

The Spray Paint Ukraine is being sold on bigbeyond.io as a "wearable non-fungible token (NFT)", or T-shirts with the NFT printed on it, to raise funds for Ukraine.

Sales proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore.

Coming up with the illustration took two to three weeks, she said. It entailed scouring the Internet for images of a back view of Ukraine's traditional dress, modelling the pose for the image, and finally drawing it on digital illustration app Procreate.

Then, it took another three weeks of being "fully immersed" in the project to fine-tune the image, mint it as an NFT and set it up for sale online.

There are 1,000 pieces of the "wearable NFT" for sale, and Ava said she would like for the proceeds to go to the women and children displaced by the war.

But the teenager, who said there may be more Ukraine-themed NFTs in the mix, will leave the choice of beneficiaries to the discretion of the Ukrainian Embassy, for what she said was an urgent cause.

"Of all the times, Ukraine needs it now," she said.

