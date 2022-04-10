A ride for Safra and charity

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra president Zaqy Mohamad flagging off participants of a charity event as part of the Safra Wheels and Feet Charity Challenge at Punggol Waterway Park yesterday morning.

Some 100 participants, comprising national servicemen and their families, cycled 5km.

Safra is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a series of charity events as Singapore marks 55 years of national service. Yesterday's event is the first of six this year organised by the six Safra clubs in Singapore.

An exercise challenge, which already has more than 1,300 participants registered, as well as an e-sports fiesta, swimming and bowling are among the activities planned for NSmen and their families, whose participation will help raise funds.

More than $90,000 has been raised so far, well on track to reach Safra's target of $100,000. The funds will go towards helping beneficiaries of the President's Challenge.