A respite from work to soak in Christmas cheer

Christmas came early for some cleaners working in Nee Soon East constituency.

Forty-three of them - nine Singaporeans and 34 migrant workers - joined children from low-income families and staff from Nee Soon Town Council on a bus tour down Orchard Road to see the Christmas light-up on Thursday night.

Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, joined them on the open-top bus, and snapped a wefie with them, accompanied by his daughter Ella Ng (with stuffed toy), four, and Angelic Xu, nine, granddaughter of a town council staff member.

The bus also took them past City Hall and landmarks such as The Fullerton Hotel before making a stop at the Merlion Park, where they watched the Spectra outdoor light and water show at Marina Bay Sands.

