A race against time: SCDF officer recalls challenging extrication rescue involving pregnant woman

SINGAPORE – On April 1, 2011, Lieutenant-Colonel Foo Yiing Kai was serving as a rota commander at Central Fire Station when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a serious accident in Shenton Way just past midnight.

A Lamborghini supercar had collided with a Comfort taxi, and a female passenger in the taxi was trapped between the rear and front seats.

“I remember when we were trying to free her from the (taxi), her left arm was shielding her stomach. I thought she was just in pain due to the impact of the crash,” said Lt-Col Foo, 45, now a commander at Punggol Fire Station.

“Later, I felt something watery on the seat and I thought it was blood. It was only later that I realised her water bag had broken and her baby was coming out, which added to the complication of the extrication.”

It remains one of the most challenging vehicle extrication rescues that Lt-Col Foo has been a part of in his 21-year career.

His team had to act fast but also ensure the safety of both the woman, who was eight months pregnant, and her unborn child.