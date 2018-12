President Halimah Yacob (centre), flanked by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman on her left and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Transport Baey Yam Keng to her right, observing one minute of silence yesterday with inter-faith practitioners and activists from Asean at the launch of Faithfully Asean, an inaugural regional inter-faith engagement programme.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: S'pore to host interfaith conference next year