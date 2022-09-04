A picnic at the Istana

A group of about 45 guests, including children aged four to 14, carried brightly lit lanterns during a tour of the Japanese Garden at the Istana on Saturday as part of the Mid-Autumn Picnic hosted by President Halimah Yacob.

The group, from lower-income families living in rental blocks in Kembangan-Chai Chee, also participated in activities like colouring, lantern decoration and riddle guessing.

They tucked into a bento box dinner and interacted with President Halimah. Each family was also given a box of mooncakes.

The event was held in collaboration with Youth Corps Singapore, which partners the Bedok Social Service Office to help children living in the area improve their maths and literacy skills through regular programmes.