A peek into Pearl’s Hill Terrace, the indie arts enclave facing closure in 2025

195 Pearl's Hill Terrace was the former police Upper Barracks. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
“Here at Pearl’s Hill, we have a cluster of creatives which was very organically formed,” says Mr Daniel Ong Hao Xiang, founder of Hands on Film. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Sudhiksha Krishna
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
A stretch of shops lines 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, where an old police station is now an indie arts enclave. Each shop is more fascinating than the last. The clank of silver being hammered is heard from one, the buzz of a tattoo gun from another. The scent of freshly minted candles wafts through the air, and film cameras line the walls of a corner store.

Pearl’s Hill Terrace blew up on TikTok and Instagram in January and in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day as a creative hangout and date spot. Unique activities, including candle-making, jewellery making and tattoo art, have drawn more young people to the place.

