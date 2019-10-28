A peek inside the Istana

The Istana, the official residence of the president of Singapore, was once the official residence of colonial-era governors.

Located in the heart of the Orchard Road shopping district, it is where Singapore's leaders receive foreign dignitaries and hold meetings with them.

It is also a place where Singaporeans - from nurses to athletes - are honoured at state ceremonies.

During its open houses, visitors from all walks of life get to admire its beauty.

To mark the Istana's 150th anniversary, The Straits Times captures some uncommon views of the iconic Singapore landmark.