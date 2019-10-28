HOME IN FOCUS

A peek inside the Istana

The Istana's main building, similar to many 18th-century neo-Palladian-style buildings designed by the British, sits atop a hill around 40m high. The Ceremonial Plaza in front of the Istana's main building, where formal ceremonies are held to welcome
The Ceremonial Plaza in front of the Istana's main building, where formal ceremonies are held to welcome visiting dignitaries and where they inspect the guard of honour. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Edinburgh Road (top) leads from the Istana's entrance in Orchard Road to the main building.
The Istana's main building, similar to many 18th-century neo-Palladian-style buildings designed by the British, sits atop a hill around 40m high. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Edinburgh Road (above) leads from the Istana's entrance in Orchard Road to the main building. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
In the front lawn is a marble fountain (above) that is sometimes lit up for state and public functions. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Near Swan Pond, visitors can rest on a bench (above) made from wooden planks from the old National Stadium. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Completed in 1967, the Istana's Japanese Garden (above), with its modest character, differs from other tree-filled areas in the compound and is reminiscent of painterly landscapes. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A pair of mute swans (above) from the Netherlands at Swan Pond. Besides these large birds, other birds as well as fish and insects can be found in the area. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
An oriental pied hornbill on the grounds of the Istana, near the main building. Many other bird types have also been sighted in the compound.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
At the Gun Terrace sits a 105mm Japanese cannon (above), presented to the people of Singapore in 1945 by Supreme Allied Commander in South-east Asia Louis Mountbatten. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The reception hall (above) is where an exquisite blue and beige Persian carpet is rolled out for dignitaries, while The Villa built in 1908 and which served purposes including as the official lodgings of the governor's aide-de-camp, stands out with its high concrete arches. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The reception hal is where an exquisite blue and beige Persian carpet is rolled out for dignitaries, while The Villa (above), built in 1908 and which served purposes including as the official lodgings of the governor's aide-de-camp, ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Istana, the official residence of the president of Singapore, was once the official residence of colonial-era governors.

Located in the heart of the Orchard Road shopping district, it is where Singapore's leaders receive foreign dignitaries and hold meetings with them.

It is also a place where Singaporeans - from nurses to athletes - are honoured at state ceremonies.

During its open houses, visitors from all walks of life get to admire its beauty.

To mark the Istana's 150th anniversary, The Straits Times captures some uncommon views of the iconic Singapore landmark.

Asian soul, European style
