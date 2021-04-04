A new jewel at Botanic Gardens

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee being guided at The Sembcorp Cool House by Mr Mark Choo, assistant curator at the National Orchid Garden of Singapore Botanic Gardens. This display house is part of the Tropical Montane Orchidetum opened by PM Lee at the National Orchid Garden yesterday, after $35 million worth of enhancements. The Orchidetum also contains the Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection and the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House, both with their display areas expanded, as well as a Lowland Habitat Trail and a Secret Ravine that winds through the display houses and emulates habitats found in deep, narrow valleys of tropical mountains.

