A month of fasting from dawn to sunset

April 13 - May 12: Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and indulging in any form of excess.

The fast lasts from dawn to sunset, and religious duties, such as reading the Quran, are performed.

The fast is observed by all Muslims except children who have not reached puberty, the feeble elderly, the sick, expectant mothers, and women nursing their children. Travellers can eat during the fasting period, provided they make up for the lost days later.

The fast is broken after sunset with the evening meal known as iftar. Most mosques in Singapore distribute porridge for iftar to residents living nearby throughout the month.

And in recent years before Covid-19, the month has been an opportunity to strengthen friendships with others, as mosques invite community and religious leaders of other faiths to join them in the breaking of fast.

Terawih prayers, which are performed only during Ramadan, are conducted after the isyak (night) prayers, the last of five obligatory prayers of the day for Muslims.

Every Muslim is also obliged to give zakat fitrah (religious tithe) to the poor during Ramadan, if they have the means.

Ramadan is followed by Eid al-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, which is also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri.