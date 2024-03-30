A lucrative trade for some, online live-stream shopping takes off in Singapore

SINGAPORE - As the live-streaming trend gains ground, entrepreneurs such as Mr Patrick Low are seizing the opportunity to harness its potential for sales.

Often clad in a T-shirt and bermudas on camera, the 47-year-old charms his audience with his brand of charisma and quick wit, from the moment he hits the “live” button on his mobile phone.

“Hello, good morning! Please help to like and share,” says Mr Low, at the start of one of his streams promoting mostly health supplements but also skincare products such as sunscreen mists.

Viewers, whom he greets by name, type their comments and send animated red hearts and thumbs-up symbols popping up from the bottom of the video feed.

To Mr Low, live streams are not just about a sales pitch, he told The Straits Times, but an opportunity to forge a connection with each viewer at every session, seven days a week.

As the comments pour in, he effortlessly juggles answering questions with extolling the virtues of the product, creating an atmosphere that feels more like a virtual hangout than a shopping channel.

When it is time to get down to business, Mr Low seamlessly transitions into sales mode, unleashing a torrent of deals like “buy one, get one free” and promoting “must-have” products such as a heart of palm vegetable supplement.

Viewers who want to buy something type the product code into the comment field and pay through real-time payment system PayNow or a bank transfer.

With the potential to generate tens of thousands of dollars in just a couple of hours, live-stream selling has emerged as a lucrative venture, attracting a myriad of entrepreneurs, actors and entertainers eager to cash in on the market.

Some 45 minutes into his live stream on March 25, he had more than 1,000 views. It is not uncommon to receive hundreds of orders to the tune of over $10,000 in a typical two-hour session like that one, he said.

The venture is so lucrative that Mr Low, who used to set up makeshift stalls to sell household items at HDB markets, now runs 10 live-stream platforms from 9.30am to 1.30am on a typical day. He has roped family members in to help, and hires live streamers to sell the products.

Not every live-stream seller is as successful as Mr Low. Most struggle to gain traction, facing challenges such as building an audience and standing out amid a sea of sellers.

But for anyone who wants to try their hand at social commerce, there is no lack of opportunity, with social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok hotbeds for live-streaming events.

TikTok, in particular, saw the gross merchandise value (GMV) of its TikTok Shop Singapore Live grow four times in the second half of 2023 over the same period in 2022, said its spokesman. Gross merchandise value is the total value of goods sold on a platform or marketplace over a specific period.

Overall, the Live GMV accounted for the majority of the total GMV on TikTok Shop SG, said the spokesman.

A market report on researchandmarkets.com noted that the social commerce industry in Singapore is poised to grow significantly over the next five years. It estimated social commerce GMV will increase from US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) in 2023 to reach US$8.47 billion (S$11.4 billion) by 2029.