'A life dedicated to public service and the vulnerable': S'pore pioneer gynaecologist dies, aged 106

SINGAPORE - Dr Oon Chiew Seng, one of Singapore's first obstetricians and gynaecologists, died on Thursday (March 31). She was 106.

She was said to have died of natural causes.

She had contracted Covid-19 in January this year, said her nephew, Dr Gabriel Oon. The elder Dr Oon had been unvaccinated.

Dr Oon, who never married, leaves behind nephews, nieces, and grand- and great-grand nephews and nieces.

"She was a strong woman in good health condition. After she recovered from Covid-19, she was able to walk around and do the things she enjoyed, like playing mahjong and reading newspapers," said Dr Gabriel Oon, 82, who is a retired oncologist.

Even though she had suffered from dementia since about 2013, she still continued playing mahjong, he added.

"But a week ago, she started to become more drowsy and refused to eat," said Dr Gabriel Oon.

She also did not want to open her mouth, and her symptoms progressed a couple of days later when she started clenching her fists and lost her vision.

President Halimah Yacob dedicated a post to Dr Oon Chiew Seng on Facebook on Saturday, recalling how she had spent her life in public service.

"Motivated by her observation that many women were more comfortable seeing female obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) specialists, she forged her path in the field during a time when girls were not encouraged to pursue higher studies," wrote Madam Halimah, adding that she was saddened to learn about Dr Oon's passing.

"She will be remembered for her service towards vulnerable communities. My heart is with her family."

Dr Oon received an honorary degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 2021, presented by President Halimah, for her lifelong dedication to medical education and public service.