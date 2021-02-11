A-level results to be released on Feb 19

Students who sat the A-level examinations last year will receive their results on Feb 19 at 2.30pm, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint statement yesterday.

Given the Covid-19 situation, school candidates will receive their results in classrooms instead of as a cohort. Only those collecting their results will be allowed entry into schools, and they will be expected to observe safe management measures, the agencies said.

Students who are unwell or on quarantine orders, stay-home notices or leave of absence should not go to school and should instead view their results online via SEAB's results release system at www.seab.gov.sg

The system will be accessible from Feb 19 to March 5. The A-level results will be released online from 3.15pm on Feb 19.

Students eligible for SingPass can log in to this system using their SingPass account, while international students should use their SEAB-issued PIN, which has been sent to e-mail addresses provided to SEAB by their schools.

Students can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results. Proxies must collect the results by Feb 23, and bring along the relevant documents. Students unable to appoint a proxy, or who have not received their PIN for the online results system from SEAB, should contact the agency.

Only those collecting their results will be allowed entry into schools, and they will be expected to observe safe management measures.

Private candidates will get the results by post. The result slips will be mailed on Feb 19. The same rules for online access of results apply to private candidates.