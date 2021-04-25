A helping hand for Hari Raya

Outgoing Education Minister Lawrence Wong gave out food hampers and green packets yesterday to residents in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, where he serves as MP and adviser.

This was part of a two-day event that started yesterday to help 550 households with their expenses during the ongoing festive period of Ramadan leading up to Hari Raya Puasa on May 13.

Mr Wong, who will take over the Finance Ministry from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on May 15, was joined by other MPs for the group representation constituency - Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam and Ms Hany Soh - and about 20 volunteers.

They gave out essential items such as rice, oil, biscuits and sugar, as well as close to $10,000 in total.

The initiative is part of community outreach efforts by the Singapore Statutory Boards Employees' Cooperative, and supported by the Singapore National Cooperative Federation.

With Mr Wong in the photo are (from left) Mr Mohamed Wahed Sawpi, chairman of Limbang Community Centre Malay Activity Executive Committee, and Mr S. Gulam, chairman of the Singapore Statutory Boards Employees' Cooperative.