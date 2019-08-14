A 'grand and dignified' NDP that shows Singapore's inclusivity: Halimah

SINGAPORE - This year's National Day Parade was a "grand and dignified" one that brought together people from all walks of life in a show of Singapore's inclusivity, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Aug 14).

"It shows we are moving together as a society, everyone is included, no matter what we do," she told over 250 people at a reception in the Istana to thank NDP participants and organisers.

Highlighting the Combined Drum Band which included special needs students from APSN Tanglin School, Madam Halimah said she was impressed by the sheer dedication of the participants when she attended one of the rehearsals.

One of the band members, 14-year-old Darwisy Bazli Rahman, said the drummers had been practising at least weekly since April.

"I was nervous but felt very excited to participate in the parade," said the Secondary 3 student from APSN Tanglin, a special education school for those with mild intellectual disability.

His schoolmate, Secondary 2 student Cordelia Teo Yun Yu, 13, said that her parents who watched the televised parade at home last Friday were proud to see her perform.

"I felt the hard work paid off," she told The Straits Times.



Darwisy Bazli Rahman and Cordelia Teo Yun Yu from APSN Tanglin School. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



They were among 24 members of the band which also consisted of participants from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Band and the Singapore National Cadet Corps Command Band. The band delivered a two-minute performance at the NDP.

In her speech, Madam Halimah also highlighted the mobile column, which she said was the most memorable part of this year's NDP for her as a member of the Merdeka Generation.

She recalled people cheering the NDP marching contingent in the 1960s near her home, then at Selegie House.

"In the old days, they would march into some of the constituencies. It was raining, and all of us came out to support the contingent…It was a demonstration of what we can do as Singaporeans," she said.

This year, the mobile column comprising of vehicles from the SAF and Home Team went to five heartland locations on Saturday (Aug 10): Bishan, Wisma Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands. The last time it paraded through the heartlands was in 2010.

Madam Halimah said that the celebrations in the heartlands brought Singaporeans together and showed their deep love for the nation.

"We must continue to stay strong and united as one people, and strengthen our bonds and celebrate our diversity."