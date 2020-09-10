A-G recuses himself from review of maid's case

Attorney-General Lucien Wong recused himself from the review of the case of former domestic worker Parti Liyani last Saturday, a day after the High Court acquitted her of theft, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said yesterday.

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair will lead the review of the case, the AGC said, adding that Mr Wong and his deputies were not involved in any prosecutorial decisions on the case.

Justice Chan Seng Onn had, last Friday, acquitted Ms Parti, 46, of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family. The judge also raised questions about the Liews' motivation in lodging a police report against the maid, who they had illegally deployed in son Karl's home and office.

Yesterday, the AGC noted that Mr Wong had sat on the board of CapitaLand while Mr Liew was president and chief executive of the company. But Mr Wong stepped down from the board in 2006, years before being appointed attorney-general in 2017. Said the AGC: "A-G Lucien Wong and Mr Liew did not have a personal relationship, and this continues today."

