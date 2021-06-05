A future with Covid-19: What would life look like?

With talk of how the coronavirus would be a permanent presence, Insight looks at what living with Covid-19 will be like.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG
"I hope that we can migrate to how the Japanese wear masks – when they have a cold or flu; and to prevent spread to others." - Associate Professor Alex Cook, from NUS’ Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on mask wearing becoming a good habit or social norm.
Political Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
You wake up with the slightest case of a runny nose. Mental note: Put on a mask before you leave for the airport - not that it's a must, but just to be safe. After breakfast, you whip out Temasek's newest do-it-yourself Covid-19 test kit, bought over the counter at Guardian pharmacy. Everyone at home breathes negative.

You submit the results as part of the advance check-in process. Also required: Proof of the latest vaccine booster shots - updated for fresh variants - that the family got at the polyclinic yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 05, 2021, with the headline 'A future with Covid-19: What would life look like?'. Subscribe
