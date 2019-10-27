A festival of lights and delights

As the streets of Little India glowed with lights, families did their last-minute shopping for colourful decorations, traditional wear and festive treats yesterday evening at the many stalls of the Deepavali Festival Village in Campbell Lane. The annual bazaar is held in conjunction with the festival which takes place today. Deepavali is an ancient Hindu festival and it is observed as a major cultural event here. Celebrated by Hindus worldwide, the festival of lights signifies the victory of light over darkness.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

• The Prime Minister wishes all Indians who celebrate the festival a Happy Deepavali.

• The Sunday Times wishes readers who celebrate the festival a Happy Deepavali.